By John Lee.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has reportedly extended of the ban on regular flights in the country until 15th July.

According to Xinhua, the ban includes both domestic and international flights with the exception of those of emergency, medical evacuation and air cargo as well as planes that cross Iraqi airspace.

In another exception, Iraqi Airways will resume commercial flights between Baghdad and Beirut starting 2nd July.

(Source: Xinhua)