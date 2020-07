From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The United Nations, foreign governments and Iraq's leaders are condemning the killing of a well-known Iraqi expert on al-Qaeda, ISIL (ISIS) and other armed groups.

Husham al-Hashemi was shot outside his home in Baghdad.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn has the story from Iraq's capital: