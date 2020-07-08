Navigate

UN Contract for Renovation of WASH Infrastructure

By on 8th July 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Al-Amar Al-Hadeth for General Constructional Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "Renovation of WASH Infrastructure in Sumel, Dohuk".

The contract is worth $166,545.

(Source: UNGM)

