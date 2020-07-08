UN Contract for Renovation of WASH Infrastructure By Editor on 8th July 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq By John Lee. Al-Amar Al-Hadeth for General Constructional Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "Renovation of WASH Infrastructure in Sumel, Dohuk". The contract is worth $166,545. (Source: UNGM) Related posts: UNOPS Awards Contract for Vehicle Rentals $2.5m Contract for Explosive Hazard Clearance UNOPS Awards Contract for Garbage Containers Baghdad Firms win UN Contracts in Ramadi
