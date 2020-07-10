Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th July 2020).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD576 (-1.2%) / $602 (-0.4%) (weekly change) (-12.6% and -14.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 3.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.1 bn ($1.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements