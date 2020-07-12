Navigate

Navigation

Baghdad's Row with Ankara could Benefit Each Side

By on 12th July 2020 in Politics, Security

By Fehim Tastekin for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Baghdad's row with Ankara could benefit each side

Turkey's drive to establish a "security corridor" against Kurdish groups along its southern borders - all the way from Afrin in northwestern Syria to the Qandil mountains in northeastern Iraq - is unfazed despite military and political predicaments.

Since mid-June, the Turkish military has been targeting Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq in operations dubbed Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger, following operations Claw-1-2-3 conducted last year, along with Operation Peace Spring in the enclave between Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ain in Syria.

Click here to read the full story.

Related posts:

Who are Sadr's Blue Hats, and what side are they on? US "Builds New Bases" in Iraq, near Iran Oil Trail reveals Turkey funding Syrian Kurdish rivals Targeting of US bases a harsh Iranian message to US
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply