Baghdad's row with Ankara could benefit each side

Turkey's drive to establish a "security corridor" against Kurdish groups along its southern borders - all the way from Afrin in northwestern Syria to the Qandil mountains in northeastern Iraq - is unfazed despite military and political predicaments.

Since mid-June, the Turkish military has been targeting Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq in operations dubbed Claw-Eagle and Claw-Tiger, following operations Claw-1-2-3 conducted last year, along with Operation Peace Spring in the enclave between Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ain in Syria.

