Soden Re-joins GKP Board

Further to the recent announcement that Garrett Soden was to be re-appointed to the Board of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director representing funds managed by Lansdowne Partners Austria GmbH, the Company is pleased to confirm that the formal appointment process has now been completed and as such welcomes Mr Soden back to the Board of Gulf Keystone.

Garrett Soden has extensive experience as a senior executive and board member of various public companies in the natural resources sector. He is currently President and CEO of Africa Energy Corp., a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa, and is also a Non-Executive Director of Etrion Corporation, Noble Group Holdings Limited and Panoro Energy ASA. Mr Soden has undertaken to conform to UK corporate governance standards in respect of external appointments.

Directorships held within the past five years:

Phoenix Global Resources plc

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

Petropavlovsk plc

PA Resources AB

RusForest AB

(Source: GKP)