Iraq asks Germany to Help with Removal from EU Blacklist

Foreign Minister Calls on his German Counterpart to Support the Removal of Iraq from List of High-risk Countries in Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mr. Fuad Hussein received a phone call from German Foreign Minister Mr. Heiko Maas. The two Ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for promoting them to meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

Minister Fuad Hussein affirmed his keenness to enhance ways of bilateral cooperation with Berlin in various fields.

Minister Fuad Hussein congratulated his German counterpart on his assumption of the presidency of the European Union, expressing his aspiration for the relations between Iraq and Europe to witness a development that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the two sides, and called for Mr. Heiko Maas to intensify his efforts to remove Iraq from the list of high-risk countries in money laundering and terrorist financing.

The German Foreign Minister affirmed that he would chair the ministerial meeting of the EU next week, and he would use his efforts to address this issue upon the request of Iraq.

The two sides discussed the economic file and activating the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in a way that benefits Iraq and Germany.

The Minister affirmed that the doors of the Iraqi market are open to German companies for its long history of working in Iraq and the Ministry will work as far as it is concerned to communicate with the concerned authorities and ministries to address the difficulties that face Siemens.

The German Foreign Minister revealed the strong desire of German companies to work in Iraq.

The regional and international issues and their repercussions on Iraq had a share in the discussions between the two ministers. Minister Fuad Hussein called on Germany to use its political and economic influence with regional countries to prevent interference in Iraq's internal affairs, pointing out that Iraq's new foreign policy depends on the equation of finding balanced relations with all neighboring countries based on the principle of good neighborliness, achieving common interests, solving problems by peaceful means, and distancing Iraq and its people from international and regional tensions.

On his part, Mr. Maas considered that Iraq's policy in establishing its relationship represents the right path for relations with regional countries, noting that Germany will work hard to protect Iraqi sovereignty, confirming Germany's continued support to Iraq in various fields.

Thr two Ministers also touched on the Syrian situation, and Minister Fuad Hussein affirmed that the complex security and political situation and fighting in Syria are negatively affecting the Iraqi security situation.

Mr. Heiko Maas confirmed that his government is a member of the Global coalition in the fight against Da'esh and is ready to continue to support in this field, explaining that Da'esh is a threat to all.

(Source: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)