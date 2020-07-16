Cabinet Expedites Strategic Projects in Basra

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting in the city of Basra on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the Cabinet meeting in Basra is the first of a series of such meetings that will take place in other Iraqi cities and provinces.

The Prime Minister added that Basra is Iraq's economic and cultural gateway and has a special place in the hearts of all Iraqis.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the people of Basra, saying they have endured the horrors of dictatorship and wars, just as they endured the consequences of corruption, mismanagement and bad planning that afflicted their city and its environment.

The Cabinet then discussed several projects in Basra, and agreed to:

Press ahead with contracting procedures in relation to the Great Basra Water Project, and for the work on this strategic project to commence

Direct the Ministry of Water Resources, in cooperation with the Ministry of Construction and Housing, and Basra Governorate, to submit a plan to implement the Al-Bida Water Project

Direct the Ministries of Finance and Planning to include Al-Bida Water Project in the 2021 Federal Budget

Establish an infrastructure implementation programme to press ahead with the distribution of residential plots of land to entitled groups through the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Municipalities which will work with the consultant contracted by Basra Governorate to review and update the designs of Al-Sayyab Residential city

Authorise the Governor of Basra to pay the salaries of 30,000 Basra citizens from the Governorate cash reserves

Refer all delayed projects in Basra to the Ministerial Council on Services which will submit to the Cabinet recommendations to expedite them

Refer Al-Zubair Sewage Project to the Ministerial Council on Social Services which is required to make recommendations to the Cabinet to expedite the project after inviting the Governor of Basra to take part in its deliberations.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)