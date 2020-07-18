COVID Survivors sell Plasma on Iraq's Black Market

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Virus survivors rake in cash for plasma on Iraq's black market

For five days, Qusay al-Zaidi searched for a recovered coronavirus patient to give him plasma for use in the treatment of his relatives who had contracted the virus. He expected to get it from a volunteer free of charge, but this was not the case.

"The recovered patient asked for $1,500 per liter and refused to negotiate the price," he told Al-Monitor.

