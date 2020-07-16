Webinar: Opportunities and Challenges for Diversification in Iraq

Iraq Business News would like to recommend an excellent and informative webinar from the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)'s Young Executives Network (YEN), featuring a discussion with Ali Al-Saffar, the Middle East and North Africa Program Manager at the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris.

Ali shared his insights on "The importance of oil and gas to Iraq's economy and the opportunities for and challenges to diversification".

Also on the panel were Mr Sammy Sharifi, Co-Chair of IBBC YEN, and Ms Layla Al-Hassani of BP and Co-Chair of IBBC YEN.

To watch this Webinar please click here or here.