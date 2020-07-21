Senior Officials Discuss Iran-Iraq Trade Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi President Barham Salih weighed plans for the development of the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Zarif met with President Salih in Baghdad on Sunday for talks on a range of issues.

In the gathering, Zarif and Salih highlighted the age-old and historic relations between Iran and Iraq, saying the promotion of bilateral ties would benefit the two nations and regional countries.

The two officials also held consultations about the latest developments in the bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, efforts to pursue the case of martyrdom of commanders of the axis of resistance, the most important regional and international issues, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif earlier held separate meetings with his Iraqi counterpart and with Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is going to visit Iran on Tuesday.

Zarif will travel to Erbil in the afternoon at the invitation of President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)