Iran, Iraq Determined to Meet $20bn Trade Target

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the governments of Iran and Iraq have decided to raise the value of annual trade exchange to $20 billion.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraq's visiting prime minister in Tehran on Tuesday, President Rouhani said the Iranian and Iraqi governments have decided to raise the value of bilateral trade exchanges to $20 billion.

He also noted that the trade relations between the two neighbors have improved during the few months after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has taken office.

The president also noted that negotiations have been held today about the health conditions across the region and the battle with coronavirus, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran promises the Iraqi government and nation that it will stand by the Iraqi nation with all power and capabilities, in terms of (providing) all health and pharmaceutical items."

President Rouhani also reaffirmed Iran's readiness to support Iraq in the fight against terrorism and in ensuring regional stability.

He also paid tribute to top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis for their efforts to ensure security in Iraq, lauding them as "two heroes of the fight against terrorism" who were martyred in a US airstrike.

President Rouhani finally noted that the Iraqi premier's visit to Iran will be a milestone in the relations between the two friendly and brotherly neighbors.

Heading a ranking political and economic delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday before travelling to the US.

In his two-day visit, Kadhimi is scheduled to hold meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

(Source: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)