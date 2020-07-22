The Business of Recycling War Scrap in Iraq

By Isadora Gotts for the London School of Economics (LSE) Middle East Centre.



Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The business of recycling war scrap: the Hashd al-Shaʿabi's role in Mosul's post-conflict economy

The modalities of the scrap trade reflect a larger struggle for power in post-ISIS Mosul, and how seemingly marginal processes can and will impact the future balance within the city.

On the local level, the scrap trade has become a monopoly, disrupting the ability of residents to profit from this very lucrative material.

By co-opting local economic processes, various actors stifled trade and reshaped the very ways in which economic activities are conducted.

Click here to read the full paper.