Rebuilding Mosul in the midst of a Pandemic

No one could predict what the year 2020 would bring, especially facing an unprecedented global health pandemic.For Mosul, which today is still reeling from the effects of ISIL's four-year brutal rule, COVID-19 presented a crisis upon crises affecting the city's quest for stability.

Under its Funding facility for Stabilization Programme (FFS), UNDP has been active in Mosul before its liberation, working to restore critical infrastructure and services, provide short-term job opportunities, and build cohesion amongst its fragmented communities.

To mitigate health risk and to safeguard the safety and health of workers and communities, UNDP temporarily halted its field operations in mid-March, to comply with the curfews and movement restrictions instructed by the Iraqi Government and health advice provided by the World Health Organization.

(Source: UNDP)