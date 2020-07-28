Iraq issues 'Total Curfew' for Eid al-Adha

By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as Baghdad airport reopens

Iraq is instituting a "total curfew" for the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

The curfew will be in place from July 30 until Aug. 9, according to a statement today from the Iraqi government.

Past total curfew orders in Iraq have mandated a ban on non-essential movement and business, meaning people could only go to local supermarkets and pharmacies.

