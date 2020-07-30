Hyundai to Build Al-Khairat Power Station

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Cabinet discussed the needs of Iraq's health sector, and agreed several measures to expand existing capacity and introduce new services. The measures included:
- Adding additional ward capacity for the treatment of cancer patients at the National Amal Hospital and the National Cancer Centre
- Establishing general nuclear medicine centres in Anbar, Basra, Babylon, Najaf and Nineveh provinces
The Cabinet discussed other policies and agreed to:
- Make a one-off payment in the sum of 75,000 dinars to citizens who receive social security benefits on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha
- Cancel the outstanding debt due from 17,552 families who receive social security support
- Appoint graduates of medical colleges to positions in the health sector
- Refer Al-Khairat Power Station Project to the consortium led by Hyundai. This important project will contribute to increased power generation and support the operation of the Karbala Refinery Project
- Approve a recommendation from the Ministerial Council on Energy in relation to the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) project at Basra Refinery
The Cabinet reviewed and approved a number of other measures and policies.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
