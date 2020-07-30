Navigate

Navigation

Japanese Firm Wins $4bn Iraq Project

By on 30th July 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a contract with Japan's JGC Corporation to build a 55,000-bpd refinery in Basra province.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the new plant will create 7,000 jobs, in addition to 70,000 during the construction phase.

The General Manager of the South Refineries Company (SRC), Hussam Wali, said construction is hoped to start early next year, and be completed within four years.

The $4-billion project will be funded by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Linxon Wins $80m Order for Substations in Iraq Daewoo Wins $86m Iraq Order Daewoo Wins $70m Iraq Order Siemens Wins 400kV Substation Contract in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply