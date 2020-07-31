Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th July 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



Note: ISX will be closed starting from Jul. 30, 2020 to Aug. 9, 2020 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Aug. 10, 2020).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD627 (-1.5%) / $656 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -6.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.4 bn ($1.2mn).

ISX Company Announcements