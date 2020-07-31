Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 30th July 2020).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from Jul. 30, 2020 to Aug. 9, 2020 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next trading session will be held on Monday (Aug. 10, 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD627 (-1.5%) / $656 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-4.8% and -6.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.4 bn ($1.2mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) organized two more investor Zoom conference calls with ISX-listed companies for them to disclose their financial results and reply to participants' questions related to financial results, operations, and future plans. The fifth Zoom online meeting was held with Ready-Made Clothes (IRMC) on July 24 (Friday) (Please CLICK HERE for the record of IRMC meeting provided by the ISX). The sixth Zoom online meeting was held with Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) on July 25 (Saturday) (Please CLICK HERE for the record of BASH meeting provided by the ISX).
- According to Ooredoo's financial results, Asiacell's (TASC) revenues decreased 10% y/y to QAR1.9 bn ($527.1 mn) in 6M20. EBITDA decreased by 15% y/y to QAR828 mn ($226.1 mn) in 6M20, while EBITDA margin decreased from 45% to 43%. Asiacell continued to manage costs to absorb the impact of revenue declines by optimizing operational efficiency and controlling its marketing expenditures. Asiacell's customer base decreased 4% y/y to 13.3 mn as end of 6M20. The company is continuing to prepare for the launch of 4G as the Government committed to allow operators to launch LTE services in 2021. (Iraq Business News)
- The CBI decided, on Monday, to postpone the payment of the installments due to government and private banks for the IQD5.0 trln and IQD1.0 trln initiatives, for an additional three months, attributing this to the continued exceptional circumstances in the country due to the Corona pandemic. (CBI)
- Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) will hold a GA on Aug. 24, 2020 to elect 5 original and 5 alternative private sector representatives. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 8, 2020 due to not disclosing the annual financial statements for the ending year Aug. 31, 2019.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Aug. 16, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 19, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) will resume trading on Aug. 10, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 0.758% cash dividends (IQD0.00758 dividend per share, 1.1% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD0.690 with +/-10% change.
- Al-Rebas for Poultry and Feed (AREB) with a capital of IQD30 bn will start trading on Aug. 10, 2020. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) resumed trading on Jul. 27, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 15% cash dividends (IQD0.15 dividend per share, 5.6% dividend yield).
- Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) resumed trading on Jul. 27, 2020 after being suspended for its AGM in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 70% cash dividends for the year 2019 (IQD0.70 dividend per share, 7.3% dividend yield).
