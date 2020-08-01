Navigate

Navigation

PM announces Date for Early General Election

By on 1st August 2020 in Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has announced an early general election for 6th June, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

According to Reuters, the Iraqi parliament must ratify the election date.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the announcement. The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said:

"Properly conducted credible, free, fair and inclusive elections can re-energize the political system and build public confidence, giving the people a voice and realizing their aspirations for better representation."

(Sources: Govt of Iraq; Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence; Reuters, UNAMI)

Related posts:

Draft Election Law: UN calls for Improvements Security Council Extends UNAMI Mandate Govt Not Giving Up on Early Elections New Law could make Iraq's Early Elections Late
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply