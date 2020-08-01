PM announces Date for Early General Election

By John Lee.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has announced an early general election for 6th June, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

According to Reuters, the Iraqi parliament must ratify the election date.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the announcement. The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said:

"Properly conducted credible, free, fair and inclusive elections can re-energize the political system and build public confidence, giving the people a voice and realizing their aspirations for better representation."

(Sources: Govt of Iraq; Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence; Reuters, UNAMI)