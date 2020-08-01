By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraqis face record-breaking heat, electricity cuts
Iraqis are contending with record-breaking temperatures and a poorly functioning electricity system as a heat wave sweeps across the country.
On Tuesday, the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, recorded an all-time high temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit (51.7 Celsius), according to the weather forecasting service AccuWeather.
