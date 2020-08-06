Genel Energy Shares Fall on Asset Impairment

By John Lee.

Shares in Genel Energy were trading down 4.5 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Genel's robust business model, which is designed to provide resilience in a challenging environment, has demonstrated its value as the Company negotiates the headwinds facing the sector in 2020. Our low-cost production and the capital flexibility within our development programme have enabled us to preserve the strength of our balance sheet even while investing in growth.

"Given the lower oil price and overdue payments, the fact that we still expect to end 2020 in a net cash position - even after dividend distributions and making the investment to bring Sarta to production this year - is a testament to our resilience, and we have today confirmed an interim dividend of 5¢ per share."

Results summary ($ million unless stated)

H1 2020 H1 2019 FY 2019 Production (bopd, working interest) 32,100 37,400 36,250 Revenue 88.4 194.3 377.2 EBITDAX1 65.1 167.3 321.8 Depreciation and amortisation (82.6) (74.8) (158.5) Exploration expense (1.3) (0.6) (1.2) Impairment of oil and gas assets (286.3) - (29.8) Impairment of trade receivables (34.9) - - Operating (loss) / profit (340.0) 91.9 132.3 Underlying (loss) / profit2 (32.2) 76.6 134.9 Cash flow from operating activities 85.5 142.3 272.9 Capital expenditure 58.5 72.2 158.1 Free cash flow3 6.5 56.7 99.0 Dividends paid 41.3 27.4 27.4 Cash4 355.3 353.3 390.7 Total debt 300.0 300.0 300.0 Net cash5 57.2 55.8 92.8 Basic EPS (¢ per share) (128.9) 27.2 37.8 Underlying EPS (¢ per share)2 (11.7) 27.4 49.0 Average Brent oil price ($/bbl) 40 65 64

EBITDAX is operating (loss) /profit adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation ($82.6 million), exploration expense ($1.3 million), impairment of property, plant and equipment ($242.0 million), impairment of intangible assets ($44.3 million) and impairment of trade receivables ($34.9 million). Underlying EPS is underlying profit (page 9) divided by weighted average number of shares Free cash flow is reconciled on page 10 Cash reported at 30 June 2020 excludes $3.1 million of restricted cash, and takes into account the dividend paid in June Reported cash less IFRS debt (page 10)

Highlights

Cash of $355 million at 30 June 2020 ($353 million at 30 June 2019)

Net cash of $57 million at 30 June 2020 (net cash of $56 million at 30 June 2019) $110 million received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') in H1 2020 Updated payment mechanism introduced in April, under which the KRG committed to settling monthly sales invoices by the middle of the following month $121 million remains outstanding in relation to oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 - discussions continue with the KRG over settlement arrangements

Despite the monies outstanding, the fall in oil price and non-payment of the override, $6.5 million of free cash flow was generated in H1 2020 due to Genel's low-costs and resilient business model allowing flexible expenditure Production cost of $2.9/bbl in H1 2020 Capital expenditure of $58.5 million in H1 as spending cut due to the external environment G&A costs of $6.6 million, a reduction of c.30% year-on-year, as activity is rephased

Production of 32,100 bopd in H1 2020, due in part to the impact of COVID-19, coupled with payment uncertainty, resulting in reduced drilling activity at the Tawke PSC Production averaged 33,000 bopd in July 2020, following fast tracking of activity at the Tawke PSC against an improved backdrop

Continued focus on safety: zero lost time incidents and zero losses of primary containment in the period

Impairments of $286 million largely due to reduction in Brent oil price forecast

Interim dividend of 5¢ per share confirmed (2019: 5¢ per share)

Outlook

Genel's low-cost production, flexible capital investment programme, and robust balance sheet makes it resilient to lower oil prices, and the Company expects to retain a net cash position at the end of 2020 at the prevailing oil price, while still investing in key growth assets

Capex of c.$45 million expected in H2, with c.50% to be spent on moving Sarta to production in Q4, where work has continued despite the challenges resulting from COVID-19

Genel continues discussions with the KRG regarding the recovery of the $121 million receivable

(Source: Genel Energy)