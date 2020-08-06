Beirut Explosion: Iraq sends Aid to Lebanon

By John Lee.

On Wednesday evening, the Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab received an Iraqi delegation headed by Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, representing Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and which included Deputy Health Minister Hani Al-Aqabi, Chargé D'affaires, Amin Al-Nasrawi, Political Advisor Ahmad Jamal and Oil Minister's Office Head Haidar Obaid, in the presence of Energy and Water Minister Raymond Ghajar and PM's Advisor, Khodor Taleb.

The delegation briefed the Prime minister on the Iraqi medical provisions that arrived in Beirut and the petroleum products that departed Baghdad.

After the meeting, Minister Abdul-Jabbar said:

"In response to the directive of the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, we came from the Ministry of Oil along with the Deputy Health Minister and a number of general and specialized surgeons, carrying aid amounting to 20 tons of medical and health materials, as an expression of Iraq's solidarity with the suffering of brotherly Lebanon due to the recent incident that took place.

"An atmosphere of desolation and expectation prevailed in Iraq, in the face of the major event that afflicted Beirut. May Lebanon return to normalcy and live safe. The Iraqi government is committed to engage with Lebanon in the face of this ordeal. The fuel convoys have left Baghdad en route to Beirut via the Syrian border.

"Premier Al-Kadhimi promised the Lebanese government to provide Lebanon with fuel; Iraq will be of invaluable assistance and support for the Lebanese government. The medical staff will remain in Beirut until the Lebanese authorities consent to their return, and medical assistance will remain available. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and missing persons, and we wish recovery for the wounded people."

(Source: Lebanese PM Press Office)