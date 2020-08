By John Lee.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently laid the foundation stone for a new 100-metre wide highway in Slemani (Sulaymaniyah).

The 146-kilometre road will be built in three phases through a cost-sharing arrangement between the KRG and the Qaiwan Group.

The first stage, valued at IQD 400 billion ($336 million), is planned to be completed in 2023.

(Source: KRG)