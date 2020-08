By John Lee.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently laid the foundation stone of a food industry zone in Duhok.

In a statement, PM Barzani said:

"Our promise is to develop other sectors of the economy and end our dependence on a single source of revenue.

"Better infrastructure will benefit the whole of Kurdistan. Our goal is to build a stronger economy in partnership with the private sector, create more jobs, and lessen dependence on the public sector."

(Source: KRG)