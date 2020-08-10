Iraqi Prime Minister to visit United States

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is to visit the United States later this month.

In a statement, he White House said:

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi of the Republic of Iraq to the White House on August 20, 2020.

"The visit comes at a critical time for both the United States and Iraq as we continue our collaboration to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and address the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"As close partners, the United States and Iraq will look to expand our relations across a range of issues, including security, energy, health care, and economic cooperation."

(Source: White House)