HRW submits Concerns on Iraq to UN

By on 11th August 2020 in Security

Submission by Human Rights Watch to the UN Human Rights Committee in advance of its review of Iraq

This memorandum provides an overview of Human Rights Watch's main concerns with respect to the human rights situation in Iraq, submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Committee in advance of its review of Iraq in October-November 2020.

We hope it will inform the Human Rights Committee's preparation for its upcoming review of the Iraqi government's compliance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights ("ICCPR").

More here.

(Source: HRW)

