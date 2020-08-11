Iraqi Ports, Airports Checked for Dangerous Materials

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister for Transport, Nasir Hussein Bander Hamad [Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli], has instructed the General Company for Iraqi Airways to begin inspecting all shipments stored in its warehouses to ensure that they are free of explosive materials.

Earlier, the Minister gave the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) 72 hours to conduct an inventory of it premises and remove all dangerous materials.

The moves follow the disaster in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in which more than 100 people were killed.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)