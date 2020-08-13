Contract Approved for Dhi Qar International Airport

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

At its meeting, the Cabinet discussed the urgent needs in Dhi Qar province, and agreed to allocate 50 billion dinars to Dhi Qar Governorate.

The Cabinet also authorised the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to sign a contract for the construction of Dhi Qar International Airport [Nasiriyah Airport]. It gave no information regarding the contractor, the value of the contract, or the timescales involved.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)