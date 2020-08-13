Iraqi Business Accelerator Hunts for Next Big Thing

Iraq's First Business Accelerator Is on the Hunt for the Next Big Thing!

Takween, Iraq's first business accelerator, has announced that applications for its first cohort are now open. The 12-week program will run online with 10-15 innovative, growth-stage Iraqi ventures, and end with a virtual demo day where startups will pitch their ideas to local and international investors.

The program is designed to equip founders with advanced business and growth skills, provide access to mentors and investors, and furnish access to seed funding. Intensive weekly training on finance, product development and leadership skills, among many others will be the foundation of the program.

Additionally, startup founders will be matched with mentors at the beginning of the program, and have the chance to attend exclusive talks by local and international speakers and trainers throughout the program.

Who should apply?

Startups based in Iraq that:

have been in business a minimum of two years

of two years are currently generating revenue

are technology-based or technology-enabled, which means using the Internet, mobile devices, or social media

are currently looking to grow their business

Application information:

Applications open August 06, 2020

Application deadline August 30, 2020

Program starts September 13, 2020

Application Link https://bit.ly/3fzQI8D

Takween is a project of Yanhad, an initiative to promote civic engagement and entrepreneurship for youth in Iraq, financed by the European Union and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CDCS), and implemented by Expertise France and hosted at American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).

For more information, please contact: takween@auis.edu.krd

(Source: