By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq again breaks daily COVID-19 record

Iraq broke its record for daily confirmed COVID-19 cases again on Friday.

There were 4,013 new cases on Aug. 14. The highest numbers were in the capital Baghdad, Erbil in the Kurdistan Region and Basra in the south, according to the Ministry of Health.

