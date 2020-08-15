Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th Aug 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD653 (+4.2.) / $681 (+3.7%) (weekly change) (-0.9% and -2.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD2.0 bn ($2.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements