What You Need to Know About Exporting to Iraq in 2020

Advertising Feature

If you're an exporter looking to ship goods into Iraq, you'll need to get a Certificate of Conformity (COC) or Certificate of Inspection (COI). But what exactly does that mean and why are they important?

International exporters around the world are taking advantage of Iraq's increasing demand for imports. The country took in US$45bn worth of goods in 2018, and that number is expected to rise over the next few years as wealth is generated and reconstruction plans continue.

But while the opportunities in the region are exciting for exporters doing business in the Middle East, there are important procedures they need to follow before tapping into the growing market.

An Iraq COC is now required for over 1,000 products across a range of categories before they can enter the country's lucrative imports scene. The measure dictates that all imports must submit the certification via an authorised third-party inspection agency.

If the exporter needs to issue a certificate for products outside the scope of COC, they can apply for a COI, a one-time customs clearance document applied to each individual shipment.

The goal is to limit noncompliance, as well as the importing of counterfeit or defective products, thereby protecting domestic consumers, producers and manufacturers, while also being good for the environment.

HQTS Group is one of only three companies currently licensed to provide COC services and offers a simple approach to getting it done fast and efficently.

Find out more and guarantee a smooth arrival for your product.