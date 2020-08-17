Radiola Aerospace joins IBBC

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announcd that Radiola Aerospace has joined as a new member.

In a statement, the IBBC said:

Having operated in Iraq since 2004, Radiola is well known in Iraq, and has been deeply involved in the provision of navigation and communication systems at Iraq's leading airports, as well as validation and inspection of flight services.

Richard Thompson, executive director of Radiola explains 'the company constantly pioneers and evolves their technical services to meet the highest standards in operations and testing and bring best practice from around the world to Iraq's airports. 'Our clients include both Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) as regulators, the General Company of Air Navigation Services (GCANS) , and local airport operators such as Erbil, Najaf and Suleymaniyah. Richard sees an ongoing relationship with Iraq as it expands its aerospace capabilities.

Richard says ' we joined IBBC to give us a more formal window into Iraq and consolidate the relationships with the key players in the country, and we look forward to evolving and adapting our technology to support all forms of aerospace services'.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC says' we are delighted to receive Radiola as members and to strengthen the aerospace sector table grouping. We expect to add value to Radiola's relationships and profile among the private and public sectors and learn from its technical leadership'

(Source: IBBC)