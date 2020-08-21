Fixing Iraq's Power Sector

By Luay al-Khatteeb for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's long-running electricity dilemma is now a daily source of public misery.

The struggle of the power generation and distribution system to keep up with relentless demand caused by almost free electricity, especially as temperatures soar to record levels of over 120 degrees, is likely to get worse without reforms.

While the problems facing this critical sector may be numerous and complex, they can be solved.

During my tenure as Iraq's minister of electricity, from October 2018 through April 2020, we were able to put in place plans to make the sector sustainable and briefly reverse its downward spiral.

