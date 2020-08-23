Trump, Kadhimi discuss New Phase in US-Iraq Relationship

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Trump, Kadhimi discuss new phase in US-Iraq strategic relationship

"We very much feel that if Iran should do anything, we will be there to help the Iraqi people," US President Donald Trump told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in their Aug. 20 meeting in Washington.

They not only refrained from setting a schedule for withdrawing US troops from Iraq, but affirmed the need for a continued US presence in Iraq.

