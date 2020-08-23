Video: Protesters call for Basra Governor to Resign

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protesters in southern Iraq have given the local governor until now to either resign or face more unrest.

The rallies have been sparked by the killings of several prominent activists and people are demanding those responsible be held to account.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is in Basra to find a solution to the crisis.

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari has the latest from the capital, Baghdad.