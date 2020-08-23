Navigate

Navigation

Video: Protesters call for Basra Governor to Resign

By on 23rd August 2020 in Politics, Security

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protesters in southern Iraq have given the local governor until now to either resign or face more unrest.

The rallies have been sparked by the killings of several prominent activists and people are demanding those responsible be held to account.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is in Basra to find a solution to the crisis.

Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari has the latest from the capital, Baghdad.

Related posts:

President 'would rather resign' over PM Nominee Video: Death Toll rises to 20 as Unrest Spreads Amnesty: End "Campaign of Terror" Targeting Protesters Video: Will Protesters in Iraq get what they want?
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply