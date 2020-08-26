Iraqi Govt to Support Poultry Sector

Translated by L. Bedrosian.

The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture has confirmed the import of yellow corn and soybeans to increase the production of poultry and eggs.

Mohammed Al-Khafaji told a meeting with poultry producers and breeders that the ministry will provide the necessary support and facilities for breeders and investors in setting up projects and laboratories for purification and drying of yellow corn to upgrade the poultry sector in Iraq.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)