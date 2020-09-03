Cabinet Announces (Another) Public Holiday

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet decided to designate 3rd October every year as Iraq's National Day, to celebrate and mark the independence of Iraq and the end of the British mandate on 3rd October, 1932.

It also directed the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare a draft Iraq National Day Law, separate from the laws governing public holidays in Iraq, and to submit the draft law to the Council of Representatives.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)