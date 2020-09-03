Preliminary Oil Export Figures for August

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for August of 80,494,536 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.597 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 2.763 million bpd exported in July.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 77,505,136 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,989,400 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.517 billion at an average price of $43.693 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)