The Al-Kadhimi Govt and the Future of Iraq's Protests

By Hayder Al Shakeri, for the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Al-Kadhimi Government and the Future of Iraq's Protests

In October 2019, Iraqi youth took to the streets en masse to protest against government corruption and lack of essential services. The protests later developed to call for a total overhaul of the political system, including a new electoral law, early elections held under UN supervision and constitutional reform, among other issues.

The protest movement continues to persist, despite the use of indiscriminate and excessive force by the government and associated militias resulting in the killing of hundreds of protesters in addition to tens of thousands of injuries.

The demonstrations have shaken the political class, forcing changes in the political system, including the resignation of the former government, changes to the election law and the electoral process.

However, due to the limited political movements independent from the current political elite and the resistance of the current political class, it was impossible to form a short-term government that would satisfy both the protesters' demands and the current political class.

