Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th Sept 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD648 (+0.6%) / $679 (+0.6%) (weekly change) (-1.6% and -3.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 43.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD18.3bn ($14.7mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The ISX will hold its AGM on Oct. 26, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, the board of governors' 2019 report on the ISX's activity, to discuss ISX program for the year 2020, elect a representative for the listed companies, and elect the rest of the board members in the 2020 - 2021 session of the Board of Governors.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Oct. 1, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 6, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Sep. 29, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 4, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) starting Sep. 16, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 21, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial results, distributing dividend from 2019 profits and take appropriate decisions.
- Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) announced that the shares of Moyad Ali Al Eidy, Ahlam Younis Farhan, Dhilal Al-Jazeera Company For General Trading and Asalat Al-Janoub Company For General Trading has changed to 0, 15.3 bn, 21 bn, and 17.8 bn shares respectively.
