Denmark will Open Embassy in Baghdad

Denmark will open embassy to Iraq in Baghdad this year

Denmark will open an embassy in Baghdad this fall. The move comes as the NATO member prepares to assume command of the military alliance's training mission in Iraq later this year.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Thursday. The opening of the embassy shows Denmark's commitment to a lasting defeat of the Islamic State (IS) so that the group does not threaten Europe in the future, the ministry said.

