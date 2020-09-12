PM forbids State Bodies from Classifying Iraqis by Sect

By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi prime minister forbids state bodies from classifying Iraqis by sect

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered state institutions to stop classifying Iraqis by religious sect following a social media outcry on Wednesday.

"The blood that was spilled for Iraqi soil was all the color of martyrdom and heroism," said Kadhimi's office in a tweet. "Their classification was not asked."

