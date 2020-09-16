New Report on Iraqi Agriculture

Iraq is heavily reliant on oil, as oil revenues have been the spine of the economy and the main contributor to exports and remain so even with the halt of oil prices and market demand. This led to neglecting the opportunities that lie in other sectors that could diversify and support the economy.

Agriculture is an essential sector that has a great potential that can be exploited to revitalize the economy, developing this sector would accelerate non-oil growth, promote food security and self-sufficiency, and create job opportunities, decrease poverty and unemployment.

The report provides an overview of the agriculture sector and explores its different aspects.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)