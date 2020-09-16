TBI Boss to Head Iraq Securities Commission

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has been chosen as the new head of the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC).

Faisal Al-Haimus (pictured) will take over from Dr. Alaa Abdulhussein Al-Saeidi as Chairman of the regulator.

Grant Felgenhauer, Managing Partner at Euphrates Advisors, an investor on the Iraq Stock Exchange, commented on the appointment:

"[This is] good news. Faisal is a veteran international banker and understands markets and the importance of capital formation to a local economy. This is a very positive development for Iraq's capital markets and the Iraq Stock Exchange."

(Source: @gfelge)