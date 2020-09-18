Navigate

$49m Corruption Allegation in Kirkuk

By on 18th September 2020 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission on Integrity has issued a warrants for the arrest of the governor of Kirkuk, the director of school buildings in the governorate, along with 23 employees.

The are accused of misappropriating nearly 58 billion Iraqi dinars ($49 million) in relation to a school-building programme.

The project was assigned to a foreign-based company, which is alleged to have altered the designs of the schools, which were then built using a cheaper, pre-fabricated method of construction.

Kurdistan24 names the governor as Rakan al-Jabouri.

More here and here.

(Source: Commission on Integrity, Kurdistan24)

