Iraq Stock Market now Positive Year-to-Date

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th Sept 2020).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD673 (+3.9%) / $705 (+3.9%) (weekly change) (+2.2% and +0.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.4 bn ($6.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) is pleased to invite those interested in dealing with shares of Joint Stock Companies listed on the ISX to participate in the introductory lecture on Zoom that will be held on Tuesday (Sep. 27, 2020) at 12:30 pm Baghdad time. The lecture will be free and the recording will be published by the ISX. Meeting ID: 87153812486, meeting password: 127792. For the link of the lecture, please click HERE.
- Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) will hold an AGM on Oct. 11, 2020 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial statements and to elect 5 original and 5 alternative board members. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 6, 2015 due to not disclosing 2014 - 2018 annual financial statements and 2015 - 2018 quarterly results.
- ISX will suspend trading of AL Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) starting Sep. 28, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements, the company's dividends for the ending year 2019, profit from currency window purchase and sale, purchase of Express Payment Company for electronic payment LLC., establishing a brokerage company, establishing AL Arabiya Exchange Company/ Joint Stock Company, eliminating non-operating subsidiaries, and electing 7 original and 7 alternative board members.
- Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) will resume trading on Sep. 20, 2020 after its AGM held on Sep. 7, 2020 in which they discussed and approved 2018 annual financial statements and deciding to amortize 25% of the accumulated deficit.
- ISX will suspend trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Sep. 25, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Sep. 29, 2020 to discuss appointing an inspection committee based on articles 140 - 134 of the Companies Law.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Invest. & Finan. (BMUI) starting Sep. 23, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28, 2020 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.
