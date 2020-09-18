Iraq Stock Market now Positive Year-to-Date

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th Sept 2020).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD673 (+3.9%) / $705 (+3.9%) (weekly change) (+2.2% and +0.5% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 8.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.4 bn ($6.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements