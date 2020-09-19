DNO publishes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report By Editor on 19th September 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News By John Lee. DNO, the Norwegian oil and gas operator with significant operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, has released its 2019 Social Corporate Responsibility Report. Please click here to download. (Source: DNO) Related posts: Genel Energy Publishes Sustainability Report DNO Starts Gas Capture in Kurdistan Shelter Cluster issues Operational Presence Report UNAMI: Individual Responsibility Essential to Confront COVID-19
