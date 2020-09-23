Trade Bank of Iraq names New Chairman

By John Lee.



The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced that Salem Chalabi [Salem Jawad Abdul Hadi Al-Jalabi] has taken over as the company's Chairman and President with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed the Yale graduate to succeed Faisal Al Haimus, who has been named as head of the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC).

Mr Chalabi has most recently served as an adviser to the Prime Minister on international legal and financial affairs. He is a partner at the international law firm Stephenson Harwood, and has previously worked for DLA Piper, Clifford Chance, and Morgan Lewis.

(Sources: TBI, Zawya)