EBRD Considering Iraqi Membership

By John Lee.



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is reportedly considering a request from Iraq to become a member.

A decision is expected to be made within three weeks.

The EBRD was established to help build a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe. It has since played a historic role and gained unique expertise in fostering change in the region and beyond, investing more than €145 billion in a total of over 5,700 projects.

(Source: Reuters)

(Picture: Acting President of EBRD, Jürgen Rigterink)