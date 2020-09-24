Navigate

Navigation

EBRD Considering Iraqi Membership

By on 24th September 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is reportedly considering a request from Iraq to become a member.

A decision is expected to be made within three weeks.

The EBRD was established to help build a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe. It has since played a historic role and gained unique expertise in fostering change in the region and beyond, investing more than €145 billion in a total of over 5,700 projects.

More here.

(Source: Reuters)

(Picture: Acting President of EBRD, Jürgen Rigterink)

Related posts:

Iraq discusses Joining European Bank for Reconstruction and Development China's CITIC may Finance Iraqi Projects Gazprom "Not Reducing Investment" in Iraqi Kurdistan IFC Invests in Hospital in Erbil
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply